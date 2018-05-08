STRATACACHE Announces Dirk Huelsermann to Serve as DSF Europe Chairman Emeritus

DAYTON, Ohio, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- STRATACACHE is pleased to announce that Dirk Huelsermann will serve as a Chairman Emeritus of Digital Signage Federation (DSF) Europe, the European affiliate of the United States-based Digital Signage Federation, an independent not-for-profit trade organization serving the digital signage industry. Huelsermann is Managing Partner of STRATACACHE Capital, leading strategic deal discovery and review for STRATACACHE's intelligent visual and consumer engagement solutions on a global scale.

"With this announcement, the aim is to help rejuvenate DSF Europe and continue to build a solid foundation that works on behalf of our members. The affiliation with the DSF will allow us to offer our members additional educational and professional development opportunities," said Huelsermann.

Huelsermann founded and has chaired the DSF Europe organization since 2008. Last year, he joined STRATACACHE Capital which he leads from the London office. He studied at the London Business School, majoring in finance, before moving on to assume various senior management functions at major multinational company groups and investment banks. He has more than 15 years of investment experience, mainly in the venture capital field, and has an investing focus in digital media, including ad-tech and video platforms, as well as digital signage, display and retail technology.

Accompanying this announcement, Huelsermann named two newly elected roles for DSF Europe. The new President of DSF Europe will be Simon Jackson, Vice President, Strategic & Vertical Sales EMEA, NEC Display Solutions. The new Vice President of DSF Europe will be Leif Liljebrunn, President and CEO of ZetaDisplay AB.

Although supported and endorsed by the US-based DSF, the DSF Europe operates independently, focusing on issues specific to the European market and receive access to information and discounts for professional development.

In the US-based DSF organization, Spencer Graham, business development manager for higher education for Real Digital Media, a STRATACACHE company, currently serves as Vice Chairman. Ken Goldberg, also of Real Digital Media, formerly served as DSF Chair.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 2 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

