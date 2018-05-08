Hispack Highlights Sustainability and User Experience as the Big Challenges for Packaging

BARCELONA, Spain, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sustainability, improving the user experience, automation and packaging logistics are the four vectors that will define the development of the packaging industry, according to Hispack, the largest packaging trade fair in Spain and one of the first in Europe in its area, which will take place from May 8thto 11thatFira de Barcelona's Gran Vía.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg )

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659712/Hispack_2018_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/687317/Fira_de_Barcelona_Hispack.jpg )



Hispack will show how packaging today has new functions: It is a strategic communication element, essential in the purchasing decision of the user, and a determining factor in the production processes, in the innovation of companies in any industry, in the functioning of the supply chain and in the digital transformation of the industry.

With an offer of almost 800 exhibitors from 24 countries, Hispack will showcase technology, machinery and different packaging solutions, taking into account their entire life cycles and interconnections with other productive processes, and with the supply chain. The trade fair will host more than 70 conferences and panel discussions with the participation of 185 experts. More than 38,000 visitors are expected.

Hispack will present the advances in sustainability of the packaging industry, as well as packaging solutions designed to make the consumer's life easier. The president of Hispack, Javier Riera-Marsá points out: "There is a greater use of recyclable and biodegradable materials, lighter packaging and a clear commitment to eco-design, recycling and reuse within the framework of the circular economy".



At the same time, Hispack will explain how packaging adapts to the concept of "convenience", in order to generate products that are ready to use at any time. In this sense, new packaging appears that will interact with the product it contains improving its properties, prolonging its useful life and providing information on the product to the user.

Hispack is a reflection of the recovery of the Spanish packaging industry, which has a turnover of more than 20,000 million euros per year - the best business figure in the last decade, regaining the pre-crisis level-; with an annual growth rate of 4.15% for the period 2013-2016.



This upturn in the Spanish market has increased participation in Hispack from companies from other countries by 14%, especially Turkey, Italy, Germany, France, China, Holland and Portugal.

http://www.hispack.com