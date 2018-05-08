Through the tender, the Tunisian government has awarded contracts for six 10 MW projects and four 1 MW initiatives. All of the projects received preliminary approval from the Minister of Energy, Mines and Renewable Energies, Khaled Kaddour at the beginning of May.Tunisia's Ministry of Energy, Mines and Renewable Energies has published the list of the winning projects selected in the 70 MW solar tender it issued in May. According to the document, the projects, which were preliminary approved by the Tunisian government at the beginning of May, are represented by six 10 MW solar parks and four 1 ...

