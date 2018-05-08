Faron Pharmaceuticals shares plummeted 85% in early trade on Tuesday as it reported widening annual losses and disappointing results from a respiratory drug trial. Losses at the AIM-quoted firm ballooned 108% to 21.2m for the past calendar year, but the revelation that top-line data from its pan-European Phase III 'Interest' trial did not meet the day-28 primary efficacy results was a larger cause of concern for investors. The Interest trial, a double-blind, randomised, parallel-group comparison ...

