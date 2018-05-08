

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Tuesday as a slew of disappointing earnings updates overshadowed encouraging industrial output and exports data.



Germany's industrial production recovered in March, while exports increased for the first time in four months in the month, separate reports showed.



Investors also awaited an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump on whether he would withdraw from a landmark nuclear deal with Iran.



The benchmark DAX was down 74 points or 0.57 percent at 12,873 in opening deals after rallying 1 percent the previous day.



Deutsche Post shares slumped nearly 7 percent. The postal and logistics group confirmed its 2018 targets after reporting a fall in first-quarter consolidated net profit.



E.ON's subsidiary Uniper declined 1 percent after its first-quarter net income plunged 84.4 percent from last year.



Munich Re also lost about 1 percent. The reinsurer backed its FY18 view after reporting lower net earned premiums during the first quarter.



Tyre maker Continental dropped 0.3 percent after its net income for the first-quarter declined 1.6 percent from last year.



On the positive side, shares of Evonik Industries advanced 1.3 percent. The specialty chemicals company backed its FY18 forecast after reporting 14 percent growth in its first-quarter adjusted EBITDA.



In economic news, German industrial production grew by more-than-expected 1 percent month-on-month in March, reversing a 1.7 percent fall in February, provisional data showed. Output was forecast to grow 0.8 percent.



Another report showed that German exports climbed 1.7 percent month-on- month in March, in contrast to a 3.1 percent fall in February. Shipments were expected to grow 1.8 percent. This was the first increase since November 2017.



Imports slid 0.9 percent after declining 1.4 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast a 1 percent rise. As a result, the trade surplus increased to a seasonally adjusted 22 billion euros from 19.4 billion euros in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX