ipan group strengthens European team with appointment of new France and UK representatives

MUNICH, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ipan group, one of the leading providers of IP management services and software announced today that it has expanded its team in Europe in France and the UK. Virginie Basset- Lehodey and Matt Powell join ipan group with many years of experience in the IP sector.

Virginie Basset-Lehodey, Client Relationship Manager France, has a degree from the University of Law Jean Moulin Lyon in intellectual property and experience in the legal profession with firms in France and Thailand. Virginie will focus on ipan services and Unycom clients, some of whom represent the largest names in French industry. In addition, she will represent the group to prospective clients.

"The ipan group is an evolving and very innovative company in the field of intellectual property and being part of this adventure and great team is very important for me. I enjoy contact with customers and the challenge of discovering and analyzing their needs." Virginie said about her new role at ipan.

Matt Powell, Regional Manager UK, started his career in IP over 27 years ago where he worked in private practice. Prior to joining ipan, Matt spent 15 years with a European-based IP software and service company where he was responsible for global sales and marketing. Matt will focus on the large existing base of ipan services and IPSS clients as well as seeking out new business opportunities.

"I am very excited to be joining ipan group right now as I feel there is huge opportunity in the UK IP market for a technology-driven service and software provider such as ipan. I look forward to representing everything that ipan offers as well as providing great service to our corporates and law firms in this market." Matt commented about his start at ipan group.

ipan group (Intellectual Property Associates Network), is a leading provider of IP management services and software, supporting the largest IP owners around the globe. Founded in 2004, ipan is a strategic alliance of renowned IP experts committed to providing clients a level of quality, transparency and cost savings not available through any other source in the IP market. In 2015, ipan became ipan group with the acquisition of IPMS provider Unycom, followed by IPSS in early 2017. In late 2017, ipan group announced it had acquired a significant minority stake in US-based IPfolio, the provider of next-generation IP management software.

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, with offices in Austria, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Serbia and the United States, the company's disruptive approach to optimizing process and cost has made it the solution of choice for the largest IP owners and one of the world's fastest growing IP service and software companies.

