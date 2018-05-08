Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank AB (publ) / Key word(s): Merger Nordea Bank AB (publ): Nordea publishes a supplement to the prospectus regarding the merger of Nordea Bank AB (publ) into Nordea Holding Abp 2018-05-08 / 11:00 *Nordea publishes a supplement to the prospectus regarding the merger of Nordea Bank AB (publ) into Nordea Holding Abp* Nordea has supplemented the prospectus dated 16 February 2018 related to the merger of Nordea Bank AB (publ) into Nordea Holding Abp (Nordea Finland) and the subsequent listing of the shares in Nordea Finland. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the supplement to the prospectus, which relates to the publication of the interim management statement of the Nordea Group on 25 April 2018 and includes certain additional updates. The supplement to the prospectus has been notified to the financial supervisory authorities for use in Sweden and Denmark, which, in addition to Finland, are the countries where the shares in Nordea Finland are intended to be listed upon completion of the merger. The supplemented Finnish, Swedish and Danish language translations of the prospectus summary are available on the Nordea website at www.nordea.com. The prospectus and the supplement to the prospectus are available on the Nordea website at www.nordea.com and at the offices of Nordea Finland at Aleksis Kiven katu 7, FI-00020 Nordea, Helsinki, Finland, as well as at the reception of Nasdaq Helsinki at Fabianinkatu 14, FI-00100 Helsinki, Finland and at the head office of Nordea at Smålandsgatan 17, SE 105 71 Stockholm, Sweden. *For further information:* Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, +46 72 235 05 15 Claes Eliasson, Acting Head of Group External Communications, +46 72 141 67 12 *Important Notice* The distribution of this release may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. This release is not directed to, and is not intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction where such distribution, publication or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration within such jurisdiction. You should consult the prospectus discussed above for more complete information about the Nordea Group and the merger. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 16:55 CET on 7 May 2018. This information is provided by RNS The company news service from the London Stock Exchange End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Nordea Bank AB (publ) Smålandsgatan 17 105 71 Stockholm Sweden ISIN: CH0284415681 Valor: A1Z2TU Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange End of News EQS Group News Service 683493 2018-05-08

