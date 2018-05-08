CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital N.A. Secures Combined VE Technology and System Integration Order from Leading North American Petrochemical Company

HOUSTON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUI) announced today that its wholly-owned energy subsidiary, Orbital Gas Systems North America ("Orbital" or the "Company"), has received an order for its proprietary VE Technology sample probe combined with a custom analytical integration system from a leading North American petrochemical company and natural gas major.

The order follows the successful deployment and commissioning of 15 of the Company's VE Technology Sample Probes for a trace moisture in ethylene application for the customer that was secured through a third party. The order was placed following Orbital's inclusion on the customer's preferred suppliers' list for sample probes and analytical integration projects.

Orbital N.A. President Nicholas J. Clough, commented, "Having secured preferred supplier status, we can now bid on this customer's large dollar-value Houston Gulf Coast analytical integration projects, as well as its global sample probe and conditioning systems opportunities. We are moving to secure similar status with other large energy producers to create a path for additional sales from the sampling and integration sector in North America."

Orbital N.A. Vice President of Business Development & Global Products Tom Knight, added, "This order is for a complex sampling and analytical system to be installed at a facility in the Upper Gulf Coast region of Texas where the customer has had difficulty obtaining reliable and representative samples for many years. With our depth of analytical expertise, however, combined with the value proposition of our VE Technology sample probes, we can deliver an optimized solution that will produce immediate results."

About CUI Global, Inc.

Delivering Innovative Technologies for an Interconnected World . . . . .

CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. From Orbital Gas Systems' advanced GasPT platform targeting the energy sector, to CUI Inc.'s advanced power platform serving the networking and telecom space, CUI Global and its subsidiaries have built a diversified portfolio of industry leading technologies that touch many markets. As a publicly traded company, shareholders are able to participate in the opportunities, revenues, and profits generated by the products, technologies, and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most importantly, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit www.cuiglobal.com

About Orbital Gas Systems

Orbital Gas Systems , (Orbital) has offices located in the United Kingdom and Houston, Texas. For over 30 years, Orbital has developed its portfolio of products, services and resources to offer a diverse range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing and automotive industries. Orbital's internationally recognized expertise in the natural gas industry, including bringing together the patented VE Technology with the ground-breaking GasPT device, offers natural gas operators and users a comprehensive engineering array for the next generation of energy metering systems. Orbital is a wholly owned subsidiary of CUI Global, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.orbitalgas.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information with respect to these and other factors, which could materially affect the company and its operations, are included in certain forms the company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

