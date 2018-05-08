Green Energy Markets' small-scale solar figures for April reveal that above 100 MW is emerging as the new normal for the segment in 2018. While the month was below the record-setting 127 MW in March, April's 109 MW indicates that installations north of 100 MW is new normal for the Australian residential and small commercial sector.For the seventh month in row Australian households and small businesses have installed over 100 MW of solar. The latest small-scale technology certificate (STC) data, compiled by Green Energy Markets, shows that the sector has built up to sufficient momentum to see ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...