BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly lower on Tuesday as investors awaited an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump on whether he would withdraw from a landmark nuclear deal with Iran.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 19 points or 0.35 percent at 5,511 in opening deals after closing 0.3 percent higher on Monday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX