GridGain Systems: GridGain Experts Share Tips on Using In-Memory Computing to Make New or Existing Applications 1,000x Faster and Scalable to Petabytes

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems (https://www.gridgain.com/), provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today highlighted its ongoing commitment to helping businesses of all sizes understand how in-memory computing can help them address the speed and scalability and real-time performance requirements of modern, data-intensive applications developed for digital transformation and omnichannel customer experience initiatives.

"In-memory computing is now a mainstream enterprise technology, but organizations still have many questions about which solutions will meet their requirements and how best to deploy them," said Terry Erisman, Vice President of Marketing at GridGain. "Our in-memory computing experts always enjoy the opportunity to share their practical knowledge about which distributed in-memory computing solutions and strategies are best suited to the range of data-intensive use cases that today's enterprises face."

Over the coming months, GridGain will host or participate in the following conferences, webinars and meetups:

Webinars

Machine and Deep Learning with Apache Ignite (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/machine-and-deep-learning-with-apacher-ignitetm) - May 16, 2018 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will discuss the built-in machine learning and deep learning capabilities in Apache Ignite Release 2.4.

How Apache Ignite Adds Speed and Scale to Existing Applications with No Rip and Replace (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/gridgain-webinar-how-apacher-ignitetm-adds-speed-and-scale-existing) - May 30, 2018 - GridGain Director of Product Management and Apache Ignite PMC Chairman Denis Magda will discuss how companies are innovating and improving the customer experience by adding hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP) without ripping and replacing their existing applications.

Conferences

IoT World 2018 (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/iot-world-2018) - May 14-17, 2018 - On Wednesday, May 16, GridGain Director of Product Management and Apache Ignite PMC Chairman Denis Magda will present "Apache Spark and Apache Ignite: Where Fast Data Meets the IoT."

Phocuswright Europe 2018 (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/phocuswright-europe-2018) - May 15-17, 2018 - GridGain will be exhibiting and will discuss how in-memory computing can power great, real-time user experiences for online booking platforms.

Spark+AI Summit 2018 (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/sparkai-summit-2018) - June 4-6, 2018 - GridGain will be exhibiting and will discuss how to improve Apache Spark performance using Spark RDDs and DataFrames support in the GridGain and Apache Ignite in-memory computing platforms.

Apache EU Roadshow (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/apache-eu-roadshow) - June 11-14, 2018 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will present "Apache Spark and Apache Ignite: Where Fast Data Meets the IoT."

In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2018 (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/in-memory-computing-summit-europe-2018) - June 25-26, 2018 - GridGain will host the second annual In-Memory Computing Summit Europe, the premier conference for individuals that are currently using or exploring using in-memory computing. Conference breakout sessions are in five tracks: Tales from the Trenches, New Capabilities, Architecture, Streaming Data, and Hardware. Speakers include representatives from companies such as Oracle, Intel, NEC Corporation of America, GridGain Systems, Hazelcast, iguazio, Neeve Research, ScaleOut Software, Software AG, Bouquet.ai, and VoltDB.

Meetups

London In-Memory Computing Meetup (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/london-in-memory-computing-meetup-1) - May 9, 2018 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will present current best practices in HTAP in a talk titled "Comparing Apache Ignite and Apache Cassandra for Hybrid Transactional/Analytical Processing (HTAP)."

Bay Area In-Memory Computing Meetup (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/bay-area-in-memory-computing-meetup-4) - May 17, 2018 - GridGain Lead Architect Valentin (Val) Kulichenko will explain how to leverage Spark RDDs and DataFrames support to share state across multiple Spark jobs using Apache Ignite.

SQL NYC, The NoSQL & NewSQL Database Meetup (https://www.meetup.com/mysqlnyc/) - June 26, 2018 - GridGain Director of Product Management and Apache Ignite PMC Chairman Denis Magda will present "To Infinity and Beyond... That's the speed of your new in-memory SQL app!"

NYC In-Memory Computing Meetup - June 27, 2018 - GridGain Director of Product Management and Apache Ignite PMC Chairman Denis Magda will present "How Apache Ignite Adds Speed and Scale to Existing Applications with No Rip and Replace."

- June 27, 2018 - GridGain Director of Product Management and Apache Ignite PMC Chairman Denis Magda will present "How Apache Ignite Adds Speed and Scale to Existing Applications with No Rip and Replace." Docker New York City (https://www.meetup.com/Docker-NewYorkCity/) - June 28, 2018 - GridGain Director of Product Management and Apache Ignite PMC Chairman Denis Magda will present "How to Build an Event-Driven, Dynamically Re-Configurable Micro-Services Platform."

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes Barclays, ING, Sberbank, Finastra, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache Hadoop), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory transactional SQL database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and HTAP. For more information, visit gridgain.com (https://gridgain.com/).

