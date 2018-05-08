

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares held steady on Tuesday, with a weaker pound and deal-making news offering some support ahead of an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump on whether he would withdraw from a landmark nuclear deal with Iran.



On the data front, U.K. house prices decreased for the first time in three months in April, data from the Lloyds bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed.



House prices declined 3.1 percent in April from March, when they rose 1.6 percent, reflecting the volatility in the short term monthly measure. Prices were forecast to fall marginally by 0.2 percent in April.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,573 in late opening deals as traders returned to their desks following a long holiday weekend.



Shire Plc shares jumped 4 percent after Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical announced it had reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended offer to acquire the Irish drugmaker.



Similarly, Virgin Money Holdings soared 8.7 percent after receiving a preliminary and conditional proposal from CYBG.



Standard Life shares fell slightly as the insurer issued an update on investment management arrangements with Lloyds Banking Group and Scottish Widows.



Antofagasta rose about half a percent. The miner expects impact of blockage on production, which is measured as the quantity filtered at the port, for the six months to 30 June to be approximately 10,000 tons of copper.



Royal Dutch Shell also eased half a percent after it announced an agreement to sell its entire stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited.



Sky dropped 1.6 percent after U.S. cable operator Comcast formally notified the European Commission of its intention to bid for the Britain's pay-TV group.



