Feelunique, Europe's leading online beauty retailer, and Indie Beauty Expo (IBE), the world's largest exposition of independent beauty brands, are proud to announce a partnership to develop and exhibit the latest and emerging indie beauty collection for consumers in the UK and France.

The IBE-Feelunique collaboration will showcase an assortment of products across a range of categories, from skincare to haircare and colour cosmetics. The goal is to provide millions of beauty devotees in the UK and France the opportunity to discover and shop an expertly curated collection of exceptional products to which they may not otherwise have access in these markets. For independent brands, this is a valuable opportunity to find new customers and drive incremental revenue in these major beauty markets.

In the first phase of the partnership, IBE and Feelunique will jointly select approximately thirty indie brands from the hundreds who have exhibited or will be exhibiting at IBE. The initial curation will be launched on Feelunique in July 2018. IBE will guide and nurture the selected brands through the onboarding process and work closely with Feelunique to engage and open brands to a European platform. Feelunique will help grow these brands and develop localised storytelling curation, raising community awareness, underpinned by Feelunique's beauty philosophy, 'Beauty without Boundaries.'

"Independent beauty is an important category for Feelunique," said Joel Palix, CEO of Feelunique. "Over the years, we are proud to have supported many young up-and-coming brands. Moving forward, we would like to extend our platform to more brands that lack a presence in the UK and France," he added. "That is also why we decided to partner with IBE. They are a pioneer and a recognised leader in independent beauty and their knowledge, network and capabilities in this space are unrivalled."

"As the leading online beauty retailer in Europe, Feelunique represents a significant opportunity for indie brands to gain exposure in the UK and France. IBE's role to is to help indie brands capitalise on opportunities such as this to enable them to leverage their strength as a category while overcoming the obstacles they face individually as a small company," said Nader Naeymi-Rad, co-founder of IBE.

Jillian Wright, co-founder of IBE added, "IBE is here to support beauty entrepreneurs. That is why we want as many beauty shoppers in the UK and France to discover and have access to the amazing innovations that these entrepreneurs are bringing to the market. By working with Feelunique, we believe we can make this happen in a meaningful way."

About Feelunique

Founded in 2005, Feelunique has grown to become Europe's largest online beauty retailer with more than 32,000 products available from 500 brands across makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance and electricals. Feelunique is a cross-border retailer, shipping to over 120 countries with dedicated websites in the UK, France, the EU, Germany, Norway, China and the US. Feelunique carries major brands including Chanel, Dior, Tom Ford and Nars as well as indie brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Anastasia, Caudalie and Morocannoil.

About Indie Beauty Expo

IBE's mission is to provide a platform to recognize and showcase independent beauty brands and to support the growth and success of the entrepreneurs behind them. Launched in 2015, IBE has rapidly grown to become the largest professionally-curated exposition of independent beauty brands. IBE has also launched a range of services to support indie brands including the Best in Show awards, Beauty X summits, Beauty Independent news and knowledge and Retail Advisory services.

