

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar drifted lower against its major opponents in the early European session on Tuesday.



The aussie dropped to near a 1-year low of 0.7467 against the greenback and a 4-day low of 1.5927 against the euro, from its early highs of 0.7528 and 1.5854, respectively.



The aussie slipped to a 5-day low of 1.0678 against the kiwi and near a 5-week low of 81.39 against the yen, off its previous highs of 1.0719 and 81.99, respectively.



The aussie is likely to find support around 0.73 against the greenback, 1.61 against the euro, 1.05 against the kiwi and 79.00 against the yen.



