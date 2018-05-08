NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

8 May 2018

FirstGroup plc statement re withdrawal of Apollo

The Board of FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup" or the "Company") notes the announcement made by Apollo Global Management, LLC ("Apollo") on behalf of certain of its affiliates that it does not intend to make an offer for FirstGroup.

In recent weeks the Board of FirstGroup received two preliminary and highly conditional indicative proposals from Apollo relating to a possible cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of FirstGroup (the "Proposals"). Having considered them in detail, the Board of FirstGroup concluded that the Proposals fundamentally undervalued the Company. Accordingly, the Board of FirstGroup unanimously rejected the Proposals.

The Board of FirstGroup continues to believe in the strong prospects for shareholder value creation available to the Company. FirstGroup will publish its full year results for the year to 31 March 2018 on 31 May and will update the market on the Company's outlook at that time.

This announcement has been made by FirstGroup without the agreement or approval of Apollo.

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of FirstGroup is Michael Hampson, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements included or incorporated by reference within this announcement may constitute 'forward- looking statements' with respect to the business, strategy and plans of the Company and our current goals, assumptions and expectations relating to our future financial condition, performance and results. By their nature, forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Except as required by the UK Listing Rules and applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

