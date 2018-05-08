Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today is centered on states and Canada preparing for what is to be one of the biggest summers for marijuana in living memory.On the horizon are two massive moments in the marijuana industry. The first is Canada's legalization of recreational marijuana. The marijuana news today still has provinces figuring out just exactly how the industry is going to operate, with only a few short months to go before legalization hits.While the news was positive in that some rules were eliminated, making purchasing marijuana easier in one province (more on that below), there is growing concern over the continued alteration of marijuana legalization.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...