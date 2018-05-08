Qwyk - B.V.: Startup Qwyk enables Logistics providers to create their own Online Shipping Schedules

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logistics tech startup Qwyk announced the public launch of their QwykSchedules product. Qwyk's products are designed to transform the way logistics companies interact with their customers.

QwykSchedules is a new product that aims to offer a digital solution for logistics companies who want to publish and market their services online. With QwykSchedules, subscribing companies can construct their own departure schedules by setting up routing rules. They can either host it in the cloud through a fully customizable page on the Qwyk platform or integrate it into their site and TMS through APIs (Application Programming Interfaces or Web services.) Promising extremely low maintenance, Qwyk's engine uses the routing rules to compile subscriber's schedules once a customer searches and provides real-time data based on what their assigned providers offer.

"Having been involved in the logistics industry for over 10 years, both on the Business side and Technology side, I have seen first-hand the challenges companies face. One challenge specifically is in getting the often tens of thousands of services offered to be visible in a searchable way," says Founder Martyn Verhaegen. "With the advent of the Digital Freight Forwarder, who have marketed themselves as an alternative on the premise that they can provide the visibility BCO's and other parties are looking for, that their 'traditional' counterparts cannot. It is becoming increasingly important for logistics companies to fill these visibility gaps."

"Together with rates and tracking data, we believe, services guide and schedule information form the cornerstones of supply chain visibility," the Netherlands based innovator adds. "With QwykSchedules, we aim to offer logistics industry parties a low-maintenance, affordable, and reliable way to get their services and schedules online and searchable by their customers within hours."

The online product, which has been in use by a number of subscribers, provides an easy-to-use interface in which subscribers can pick the Air, Ocean FCL and LCL providers they need and link them to a powerful routing guide which constructs end-to-end and multimodal trade lanes. Shippers and other parties can then use the subscriber's dedicated front-end page to conveniently search through their schedules.

"The potential for QwykSchedules lies in the fact that this is a product that provides an output immediately consumable by subscriber's customers. Traditional sailing schedule feeds generally leave it to their customers to transform the data they provide into something that is relevant and presentable while ingesting a lot of waste-data in the process. Along with the feeds, we also provide the software to do that transformation and immediately serve solutions to customers," Martyn Verhaegen explains.

"Our objective is to have new subscribers set up with their schedules in hours, not days or weeks, handling use-cases from simple port-to-port services to complex multi-leg point-to-point moves, including configurable pre- and on-carriage schedules, across all modalities. End-to-end services are the industry's end-game and the solution can scale to fit companies of any size, from local forwarders and NVO's to global enterprises."

Qwyk launched in early 2017 and was founded on the belief in automating and re-using existing data through intelligent transformations, to achieve related objectives and visibility and minimize costly human maintenance efforts. Qwyk's products are able to be tailored to your branding and marketing requirements at moment's notice. Meaning, although your customers may be using Qwyk's technology, to them it will still feel like it is entirely yours.

