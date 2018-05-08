

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar declined against its most major opponents in the early European session on Tuesday.



Pulling away from its early highs of 0.7031 against the greenback and 76.61 against the yen, the kiwi dipped to a 4-1/2-month low of 0.6976 and more than a 6-week low of 76.11, respectively.



The kiwi reversed from an early high of 1.6970 against the euro, edging down to 1.7024.



On the downside, the kiwi may target support around 0.68 against the greenback, 74.00 against the yen and 1.72 against the euro.



