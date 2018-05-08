Powerful Single Cell Analysis Solution for Researchers

Dolomite Bio, a leading provider of high throughput single cell technology, and Partek Incorporated, a recognized leader in the development of powerful genomic data analysis tools today announced a collaboration to combine Partek's single cell data analysis capabilities with Dolomite Bio's microfluidic droplet-based single cell technology.

Single cell data analysis enables researchers to gain useful insights into the diversity and state of single cells in a particular sample, which is fundamental for research into many diseases and immunity. However, analyzing single cell data can be challenging without prior advanced bioinformatics skills or in-house capabilities. To solve this challenge, Dolomite Bio and Partek Incorporated are collaborating on the development of an analysis pipeline in Partek Flow analysis software which will allow researchers of all backgrounds to easily analyze data and gain unprecedented insights into the expression patterns of single cells, using data generated with Dolomite Bio's Nadia Instrument.

"Partek Flow is a powerful start-to-finish solution for analyzing genomic data, and delivers the same tools used by bioinformaticians in an easy-to-use and intuitive user interface to make genomic data analysis accessible to all researchers," said DJ Meyer, Chief Operating Officer for Partek. "Using its single cell toolkit, we're thrilled that Nadia users will be empowered to explore cell populations, as well as perform flexible differential expression and pathway analyses," Meyer stated.

Heike Fiegler, Vice President of Biology Products for Dolomite Bio, commented on the collaboration: "We are delighted to collaborate with Partek to offer our Nadia customers a single cell data analysis solution. With the data analysis expertise of Partek, Nadia users will now be able to effortlessly analyze their single cell data without any prior bioinformatics knowledge."

You can watch a demonstration of the Partek Flow Nadia analysis pipeline in a joint webinar on June 12, 2018. Find information and registration details here.

About Partek Incorporated

Partek Incorporated (www.partek.com) develops and globally markets quality analysis software and services for life sciences research. Partek software is unique in supporting all major next-generation sequencing and microarray platforms. Over six thousand peer-reviewed scientific papers have used Partek software to streamline the analysis of genomic studies. Partek, headquartered in St. Louis, MO, USA, has been turning data into discovery since 1993.

About Dolomite Bio

Dolomite Bio creates innovative products for high throughput single cell research. By encapsulating single cells in microfluidic droplets, our products enable rapid analysis of thousands or millions of individual cells and their biological products.

Dolomite Bio is a brand of Blacktrace Holdings Ltd (www.blacktrace.com), a world leader in Productizing Science. Our Head Office is based in Royston (near Cambridge), UK and we have regional offices in the USA, Japan, India and Brazil.

Dolomite Bio's products include the Nadia Product Family, the µEncapsulator System and the RNA Seq system, suitable for use in many applications, such as single cell RNA-Seq, isolating antibody coding sequencing, profiling T cell receptors, droplets for FACS-sorting libraries and encapsulating cells in gel microbeads. To find out more about Dolomite Bio, please visit www.dolomite-bio.com



Partek, Partek Flow, and "turning data into discovery" are trademarks of Partek Incorporated. The names of other companies or products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005153/en/

Contacts:

Partek Incorporated USA

Kathi Gosche, 1 314-878-2329 x117

kgosche@partek.com

or

KDM Communications for Dolomite Bio UK

Sarah Khan, +44 01480 405333

Sarahk@kdm-communications.com