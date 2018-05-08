

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's industrial production declined for the third straight month in March, figures from the National Statistics Office showed Tuesday.



Industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 4.8 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 7.5 percent fall in February.



Among main industrial groups, production of intermediate goods decreased the most by 19.2 percent annually in March, followed by durable consumer goods with 3.5 percent drop.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent from February, when it slid by 2.4 percent. It was the first increase in four months.



