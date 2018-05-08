AIM-quoted pharmaceutical company 4d Pharma has submitted an investigational new drug application for Blautix, its live biotherapeutic for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome, to the US Food and Drug Administration. 4d has consulted with the FDA on the design of the study, which will see up to 500 patients receive either Blautix or a placebo on a daily basis for eight weeks, the primary endpoint of which will be to see an improvement in abdominal pain and stool frequency or consistency for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...