AIM-quoted oil and gas explorer Frontera Resources issued an update on its Georgian operations at the Tarbani Complex on Tuesday. Drilling at Frontera's T-39 well, the third of its current three-well drilling campaign, was expected to be completed later in the month. Following completion of the drilling operations, testing of the well was expected to kick off before, as previously announced, zones 9, 14 and 15 of the Eldari reservoir were stimulated and produced together. Zaza Mamulaishvili, ...

