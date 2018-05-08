FTSE 250 renewable infrastructure fund Greencoat UK Wind will increase its stake in Scotland's Clyde wind farms to 28.2% for a consideration of £114.2m. In order to fund the purchase, Greencoat will raise up to £118.8m through a placing of 101.57m new ordinary shares in the company at an issue price of 117p each. Greencoat anticipates the Clyde purchase will be completed by 30 May 2018. The Clyde wind farm was officially opened by Scotland's then First Minister, Alex Salmond, and remains one ...

