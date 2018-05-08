FirstGroup shares tumbled on Tuesday after private equity group Apollo Management said it would not be making an offer for the transport operator. The company, which runs the South Western Railway franchise and owns Greyhound buses in the US, said last month that it had received a preliminary and highly conditional indicative proposal from Apollo. The proposal was rejected, however, on the basis that it was "opportunistic" and "fundamentally" undervalued the group. Apollo had until 1700 BST on ...

