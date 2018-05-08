AIM-listed Ideagen named its new chief executive officer on Tuesday as it said it expects to report a 33% jump in full-year revenue. In an update for the year to 30 April, the company said it expects revenue to come in at £36.1m from £27.1m the year before, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation are expected to have risen 40% to £11m, with a "significant" increase in adjusted earnings per share. The group said trading was strong across all key verticals, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...