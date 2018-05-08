Bookmaker William Hill hailed strong online and US performances as net revenues rose 3% in the first 17 weeks of the year, putting rivals' results rather in the shade. Retail net revenue was down 4% in the period to 24 April, but online takings were up 12% and US net revenue soared 45%. There was also an impact from 15% of UK and Irish horse races being cancelled due to the weather compared to around 5% in the prior year. There was an "unprecedented run" of bookmaker-friendly sporting results in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...