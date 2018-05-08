sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,124 Euro		+0,015
+0,48 %
WKN: 633847 ISIN: GB0031698896 Ticker-Symbol: WHI 
Aktie:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WILLIAM HILL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WILLIAM HILL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,157
3,259
12:42
3,154
3,21
12:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WILLIAM HILL PLC
WILLIAM HILL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WILLIAM HILL PLC3,124+0,48 %