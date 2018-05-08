Life sciences firm OptiBiotix Health announced on Tuesday that it will display brand new products and research data at the Vitafoods European tradeshow in Geneva from 15 to 17 May. The AIM-traded company has been developing new products such as health bars, muesli and natural fruit gummies with its SlimBiome weight loss ingredient, all of which will be on show to the roughly 16,500 industry decision makers from the supplements, nutraceutical, functional food and beverage industries who are ...

