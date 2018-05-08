Population Health Management Market Size Worth $88.9 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global population health management market is expected to reach USD 88.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The need for population health services that combine multiple functionalities is increasing, due to the complex nature of care delivery and payment models. PHM solutions can process clinical, financial, and operational data for the improvement of efficiency and patient care. Convenience offered by value-based payment models is responsible for increased adoption of population health solutions by the accountable care organizations (ACOs).

ACOs, consisting of hospitals, clinics, doctors, and other caregivers, collaborate with the payers for the delivery of high quality care to the patients. Private and public insurance providers have introduced various disease management programs, to assist in treatment of chronic illnesses. These multidisciplinary efforts are expected to result in efficient treatment outcomes and are likely to suggest best suitable courses of action that need to be undertaken. Successful large-scale trials in the U.S. have enabled significant advancements in disease management programs.

Population health management has changed focus from fee-for-service to value-based payments.

Based on the applications, the PHM market is grouped into software and services. Of these the software segment held the majority of the market share in the year 2016, as it offers higher level of customizations based on business needs.

PHM software offer on premise benefits and data analytics network to manage multiple functionalities of healthcare in single platform.

PHM software offers predictive data analytics, which can be applied for interpreting population characteristics from unstructured clinical data.

Healthcare providers held the largest market share of the end-use segment in the market in year 2016.

With the help of PHM solutions, the providers can focus effectively on patient-centric care and reducing overall costs

Healthcare providers held the largest market share of the end-use segment in the market in year 2016.

With the help of PHM solutions, the providers can focus effectively on patient-centric care and reducing overall costs

was the largest PHM market in 2016 and is likely to retain its position over the forecast period, as the providers, payers, providers-payers, and accountable care organizations promote the use of PHM services. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years due to rising healthcare expenditure and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years due to rising healthcare expenditure and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, etc. are some of the key market players. Some of the strategic initiatives undertaken by these companies to strengthen their market presence include acquisitions and partnerships with other market players.

Grand View Research has segmented the population health management market based on application, end-use and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Software Services

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Payers Providers Employer Groups

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



