

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $368 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $376 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $3.46 billion from $3.68 billion last year.



Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $368 Mln. vs. $376 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q1): $3.46 Bln vs. $3.68 Bln last year.



