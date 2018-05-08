VALLETTA, Malta, 8 May, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, subject to the approval of a new term of the convertible bond between the two parties at Kambi Group's forthcoming AGM, Kindred Group announces its intention to sign an extension to its sports betting contract with Kambi Group.

The commercial agreement will be effective from 1 January 2018 and will extend the partnership on a long-term basis, supporting Kindred Group's continued growth and development in the sports betting vertical.

"With the extension of Kindred Group's strategic relationship with Kambi, I am confident that we will be able to continue to build on our strong positive momentum and continue to take market share," says Henrik Tjärnström, CEO Kindred Group.

This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation.

For more information:

Henrik Tjärnström,

CEO Kindred Group,

+46-723-878-059

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-group-extends-sports-betting-contract-with-kambi,c2516214

The following files are available for download: