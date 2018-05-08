

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar drifted lower against its major opponents in early European deals on Tuesday.



The loonie slipped to more than a 4-week low of 83.92 against the yen and a 1-1/2-month low of 1.2985 against the greenback, off its early highs of 84.70 and 1.2876, respectively.



The loonie reversed from its early highs of 1.5354 against the euro and 0.9665 against the aussie, falling to a weekly low of 1.5444 and a 4-day low of 0.9707, respectively.



The loonie is likely to find support around 82.5 against the yen, 1.31 against the greenback, 1.56 against the euro and 0.99 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX