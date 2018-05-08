

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - German lender Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) said its shareholders will elect four new members of the Supervisory Board as scheduled at its ordinary Annual General Meeting in Frankfurt on Tuesday.



Dr. Rainer Hillebrand, Dr. Victoria Ossadnik, Dr. Stefan Schmittmann and Robin J. Stalker are the proposed new members. Meanwhile, Karl-Heinz Flöther, Dr. Stefan Lippe, and Dr. Helmut Perlet will leave the board.



Klaus-Peter Müller, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will chair the shareholders' meeting for the last time. Dr. Stefan Schmittmann is proposed to replace him as new chairman.



Müller said, 'The Bank is in a good position, with a stronger capital base and an improved balance sheet. We have made digital transformation a priority, and are making good progress. All these factors provide a good basis for a sustainable increase in our profitability.'



The meeting will also see shareholders vote on the proposal to allocate the distributable profits from financial year 2017 in full to the revenue reserves.



Net profit attributable to shareholders in 2017 was 156 million euros, despite restructuring expenses of 808 million euros. Operating profit under IFRS came to 1.303 billion euros.



The bank said it acquired more than 500,000 new customers in the Private and Small Business Customers segment in Germany. It's business volume increased by almost 40 billion euros. It also managed to win over more than 4,000 new clients in corporate banking last year.



Commerzbank added that this growth enabled it to almost fully offset the effects of negative interest rates and competition-related low margins.



Looking ahead to 2018, the Bank will focus on the implementation of the Commerzbank 4.0 strategy. It wants to boost profit again this year, and is aiming to resume dividend payments for financial year 2018 for which it has already made an accrual in the first quarter for this purpose.



It aims to gain 2 million new private and small business customers and 10,000 new corporate clients by the end of 2020.



