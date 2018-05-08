WORLD CLASS: What's the Most Popular Cocktail in the World Right Now?

LONDON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

World Cocktail Day (May 13, 2018) is upon us - and with it some interesting new discoveries about which drinks are currently in vogue. And the latest research couldn't be timelier - with cocktail consumption on the rise around the world.

The 'Old Fashioned' has been revealed by the world's largest producer of spirits, Diageo, as the most popular drink being ordered in bars right now, according to a survey of the world's best bartenders.

Ordered by James Bond himself in Thunderball, it's made by mixing sugar with bitters, a generous glug of bourbon whiskey, like Bulleit bourbon, and a twist of citrus rind. It's traditionally served in a short tumbler called an 'Old Fashioned glass' - hence the name. And now it's been crowned the consumer cocktail of choice.

Diageo World Class recently carried out this far-reaching survey of the consumer preferences, in time for World Cocktail Day 2018. No stone was left unturned in finding out cocktail secrets from behind bars across the globe with respondents from a vast mix of countries, including: Puerto Rico, Portugal, Greece, Norway, Iceland, UAE, Beirut, USA, Canada, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Hot on the heels of the Old Fashioned is the Italian dark horse 'Negroni' - made with one-part Tanqueray No.TEN gin, one-part vermouth rosso, one-part Italian aperitif and garnished with orange peel.

Old Fashioned and Negroni's retro charm is all part of a cocktail revolution that's taking the world by storm. In the latest IWSR report, beer volumes fell 1.8% around the world, and wine sales dipped by 0.08% (IWSR drinks market analysis 2016). But sales of spirits like gin and whisky, are on the up. And it's the millennials that are leading the cocktail charge, with almost 9 out of 10 (88%) younger drinkers enjoying mixed drinks on a night out (Cellar Trends). And that's because, according to World Class Bartender of the Year 2017 Kaitlyn Stewart, consumers no longer see cocktails as an afterthought.

"The Old Fashioned and Negroni are classic cocktails that have stood the test of time. There are countless variations, but when executed perfectly in any bar around the world, they always taste exactly how you want them too," says Stewart.

Whisky Sour, Margarita and Moscow Mule are next, when it comes to consumers' current likes. Espresso Martini, Daiquiri, Dry Martini, Tom Collins and Manhattan also squeezed their way into the top 10 favourites list.

"Any of the top cocktails can easily be made at home. There tends to be three ingredient recipes that any home bartender can attempt with ease. Simply stocking quality products like Johnnie Walker Black Label whisky, Ketel One Vodka, Zacapa Rum or a quality single malt whisky like Talisker in your home bar, will have you a third of the way to success!" adds Stewart.

"We surveyed the world's best bartenders from the four corners of the globe and it is incredible to see the renaissance of these important and timeless cocktails picking up pace everywhere," says Global Cocktailian, Lauren Mote. "The cocktail revolution is here and It is time to embrace it!".



Old Fashioned

2oz Bulleit Bourbon

4 dashes Angostura Bitters

1 sugar cube

1 orange peel

22.6 grams of alcohol (according to ml of the serve)

Negroni

0.75oz Tanqueray NO. TEN Gin

0.75oz Italian liqueur

0.75oz Sweet Vermouth

14.4 grams of alcohol (according to ml of the serve)

Whisky Sour

1.5oz Johnnie Walker Black Whisky

0.75oz lemon Juice

0.5oz simple syrup (1:1 ratio)

1 Egg white

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

14.5 grams of alcohol (according to ml of the serve)

Margarita

1.5oz Don Julio Blanco Tequila

0.5oz orange liqueur

0.75oz lime juice

0.25oz simple syrup (1:1 ratio)

salt rim (optional)

17.1 grams of alcohol (according to ml of the serve)

Moscow Mule

1.5oz Cîroc Vodka

0.5oz lime juice

3.5oz ginger beer

14.2 grams of alcohol (according to ml of the serve)

Espresso Martini

1.5oz Ketel One Vodka

0.5oz coffee liqueur

1oz cold brew coffee

0.5oz simple syrup (1:1 ratio)

16.6 grams of alcohol (according to ml of the serve)

Daiquiri

2oz Zacapa Rum

1oz lime juice

0.75oz simple syrup (1:1 ratio)

18.9 grams of alcohol (according to ml of the serve)

Dry Martini

2oz Tanqueray NO. TEN Gin

0.25oz Dry Vermouth

1 dash orange bitters

21.3 grams of alcohol (according to ml of the serve)

Tom Collins

1.5oz Tanqueray NO. TEN Gin

0.5oz lime juice

0.25oz lemon Juice

0.25oz simple syrup

top with soda

15.3 grams of alcohol (according to ml of the serve)

Manhattan

1.5oz Bulleit Rye Whiskey

0.5oz Sweet Vermouth

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

1 dash orange bitters

16.7 grams of alcohol (according to ml of the serve)