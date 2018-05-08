Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 04-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2010.41p INCLUDING current year revenue 2041.10p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1960.98p INCLUDING current year revenue 1991.67p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---