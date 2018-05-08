Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 04-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 402.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 410.02p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 398.15p INCLUDING current year revenue 405.98p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---