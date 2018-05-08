Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc As at close of business on 04-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 540.30p INCLUDING current year revenue 533.73p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50 ---