

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday even as U.K. markets held somewhat steady, helped by a weakening pound and deal-making news.



Amid little positive triggers, investors awaited an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump on whether he would withdraw from a landmark nuclear deal with Iran.



On the data front, reports on German industrial output, exports and U.K. house prices painted a mixed picture of regional economies.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.3 percent at 388.49 in late opening deals after rising 0.6 percent on Monday.



The German DAX was losing half a percent and France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher as trading resumed following a long holiday weekend.



Cement giant LafargeHolcim lost 3 percent after its first-quarter recurring EBITDA fell 7.7 percent on a like-for-like basis, affected by the especially harsh winter in North America and Europe.



Adecco Group tumbled 5.4 percent. The staffing firm's first-quarter net income fell 26 percent due to one-offs and investments.



Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding plummeted 8 percent after warning of lower revenue.



Deutsche Post shares slumped nearly 6 percent. The German postal and logistics group confirmed its 2018 targets after reporting a fall in first-quarter consolidated net profit.



On the positive side, consumer products giant Unilever rallied 2.5 percent after commencing the first tranche of its share buyback program.



Shire Plc shares jumped 4 percent in London after Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical announced it had reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended offer to acquire the Irish drugmaker.



Similarly, Virgin Money Holdings soared 8.7 percent after receiving a preliminary and conditional proposal from CYBG.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX