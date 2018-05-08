

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $11.4 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $4.2 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Myriad Genetics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.3 million or $0.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $193.5 million from $196.9 million last year.



Myriad Genetics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $22.3 Mln. vs. $18.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.31 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q1): $193.5 Mln vs. $196.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.19 - $1.21 Full year revenue guidance: $771 Mln -$773Mln



