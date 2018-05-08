Coated Fabrics Market to be Driven by Growing Demand for Airbags Till 2020 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Coated Fabrics Market is anticipated to reach USD 22,576.7 million by 2020. Coated fabric comprises of a wicker base cloth sheltered and stabilized by a covering equally on both side. Base cloth comprises of twisted threads running in the span of the roll and weft threads running across the breadth. These fabrics are natural fabric or unnatural substrate fabrics that are covered with rubber or plastic among other materials. It offers reward such as improved elasticity and water resistance. Coated fabrics are utilized in a different application varying from medical, transportation, furniture, roofing and medical. Coated fabrics are made from polyvinyl chloride, lacquer, polyethylene and nylon. Coated fabrics have features like better thermal insulation which make them flexible and durable, high water resistance and elasticity. The key benefit of coated fabrics is their capability to drape.

Fast expansion of transportation industry including metro rails, railway and automobiles around the globe is expected to enhance coated fabrics requirement in near future coupled with rising functionality scope of coated fabrics in end-user industries which includes apparels and construction is further likely to supplement the market expansion over the forecast period. Coated fabrics requirement is expected to observe noteworthy escalation owing to its advanced properties including better insulation, high water resistance, ability to drape absence of stickiness, high elasticity and thermal management properties. Fast industrialization is likely to have constructive effect on coated fabrics market. Coated fabrics are utilized in manufacturing products such as clothing, air bags, tarpaulins, tents and upholstery.

Expansion of these end-use products is also one of powerful driving reason for coated fabrics market. Increasing automotive industry has resulted boosting the airbags demand over the forecast period. Growing airbags requirement is likely to supplement coated fabrics market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, accessibility of replacement materials such as uncoated fabrics, plastics and leather is likely to slow down the market expansion over the forecast period. The coated fabrics market is stalled by consciousness of ecological issues and presence of substitutes is expected to pose challenge over the forecast period. Furthermore, extensive defensive clothing usage in food processing, chemical and agriculture is also expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Escalating concern over labour safety in industry has been lashing coated fabrics market, and this development is expected to continue over the forecast period. Other end-use applications including books, other non-motor vehicle transportation, wall coverings, furniture, commercial & rental tents, canopies & awnings is further likely to persuade the expansion of market completely over the forecast period. On the basis of products, the market is segregated into polymer coated fabrics, fabric backed wall coverings and rubber coated fabrics. These different types are made of different emulsions and mixtures of polyvinyl chloride & automotive. Fabric backed wall coverings, rubber coated and Polymer coated are three fundamental types of coated fabrics. Polymer coated fabrics comprises of acrylic coated fabrics, polyurethane, vinyl coated, polypropylene, and polyethylene coated. Rubber coated fabrics contain silicone rubber coated fabrics and polychloroprene.

Polymer coated fabrics has been capturing high share of the market over the few years in relation to increasing airbags requirement in automobiles coupled with increasing demand for protective clothing from major chemical and food processing industries. Inflexible regulation from government to supply protection clothes to workers is further likely to expand the market expansion over the forecast period. Escalating city population has resulted in growing infrastructure enlargement in housing sector. This trend is likely to impel fabric backed wall coverings market over the forecast period. On the basis of region, the market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and others. Asia Pacific is expected to be the major market for coated fabrics over the forecast period owing to growing automobiles requirement and growing infrastructure expansion. Projects in emerging nations such as China and India are expected to fuel the growth of coated fabrics market in Asia Pacific.

Strapping expansion in end-use industry in this region is expected to drive the coated fabrics market growth over the forecast period. Europe is expected to witness lethargic growth owing to fully grown end-use industries in these areas. The requirement for coated fabrics is expected to witness increase at a rapid pace in North America region in relation to the growing consciousness for hygiene and fitness. The revival of the industrial and construction sectors is also expected to drive the expansion of the market over the forecast period. On The basis of end user industry, the market can be segregated into following parts that are Industrial, protective clothing, transportation furniture and others. Transportation segment is expected to witness high revenue generation foe coated fabric market over the forecast period owing to increasing demand of automobiles with air-bags in the market. The major competitors in this market are Saint-Gobain, Graniteville Specialty Fabrics, Isotex, Takata Corporation, Sioen Industries, Uniroyal Engineered Products, Haartz Corporation, Omnova Solutions Inc and Trelleborg Ab.

