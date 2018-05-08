World's leading research firm, Moogsoft customers and partners, and AIOps experts to share insights on how artificial intelligence can transform enterprise IT operations

London, September 6

San Francisco, August 30

Moogsoft, a leader of artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), today announced open registration for its second annual industry-leading AIOps Symposium

The exclusive event will feature special presentations and interactive sessions from guest Gartner analysts Colin Fletcher and Vivek Bhalla and Moogsoft customers and partners, including SAP SuccessFactors. AIOps industry leaders will share practical advice for how enterprises can use artificial intelligence to transform their IT operations and gain agility, lower operational costs, and deliver better customer experiences.

Registration is now open and limited to 100 guests for London and 300 guests for San Francisco, with complimentary registration available through May 31. Reserve a spot today:

AIOps Symposium London, September 6 at Sea Containers

AIOps Symposium San Francisco, August 30 at W Hotel

"By 2022, 40% of all large enterprises will combine big data and machine learning functionality to support and partially replace monitoring, service desk and automation processes and tasks," according to the August 2017 "Market Guide for AIOps Platforms" by Gartner, authored by Gartner analysts Will Cappelli, Colin Fletcher, and Pankaj Prasad.

"For our second annual AIOps Symposium, Moogsoft is excited to bring together a distinguished array of industry leaders and experts from around the globe to celebrate genuine innovation in IT operations," said Phil Tee, CEO and Co-Founder of Moogsoft. "We feel that the sheer popularity of this industry-leading event shows how real the wave of adoption of AIOps has become as our industry grapples with the challenge and opportunity of digital transformation."

For more information, visit https://www.moogsoft.com/2018-aiops-symposium/.

About Moogsoft

Moogsoft builds AIOps solutions that help IT teams work faster and smarter to provide better customer experiences. With patented algorithms analysing billions of events daily across the world's most complex IT environments, Moogsoft's unique technology helps enterprise companies such as SAP SuccessFactors, Intuit, GoDaddy, and HCL Technologies avoid outages and increase their operational agility. To learn more, visit www.moogsoft.co.uk.

