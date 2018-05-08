Online Training Provider Simplilearn Passes One Million Learners' Mark

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

EdTech company, Simplilearn, a leading provider of online training courses for digital economy skills, announced today that it has reached a milestone of one million learners. Having recently celebrated its eighth anniversary in the online training business, Simplilearn has doubled its learner base in two years.

Several key factors have accelerated the business growth of Simplilearn, including the acquisition of digital marketing training provider, Market Motive in 2015 and the opening of two new offices in the United States, in San Francisco, California (2016) and Raleigh, North Carolina (2017). Additional boosts in subscribers came in 2016 when Microsoft named Simplilearn as a Silver Learning Partner for its suite of Microsoft Azure certification courses and Simplilearn became Google's first authorized training partner (ATP) for Certified Android App Developer training. In April 2018, Simplilearn was awarded a General Service Administration (GSA) contract for online training, to offer a range of professional certification courses to employees of federal, state and local government agencies in the United States.

"I credit Simplilearn's rapid growth to our continuous focus on providing outcome-based training geared towards course completions, certifications, client business goals and learners' jobs achieved," said Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simplilearn. "We're grateful to all our subscribers and partners who have enabled us to reach this measurable landmark, because our success is simply a testament to our learners' success."

Simplilearn's year-over-year growth is attributed to its unique blended learning model and its expansive course offerings in highly demanded roles across AI & Machine Learning, Big Data & Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and more, all of which are continually updated by renowned experts and industry thought leaders. In addition to helping working professionals gain competitive marketplace skills, Simplilearn partners with leading global system integrators, enterprise companies in the consumer goods, banking, telecom industries along with many others, so both, companies and their employees can get the skills they need to thrive in today's digital economy.

Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC and Bangalore, India; Simplilearn has helped more than 1,000,000 professionals and 1000+ companies across 150+ countries get trained, acquire certifications and reach their business and career goals. The company's high-engagement curriculum blends, self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration and 24/7 global teaching assistants. Simplilearn is a GSA IT-70 contract holder and is recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 IT Training Company for 2017. For more information, visit https://www.simplilearn.com/.

