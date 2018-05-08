MONDI PLC - 2017 Final and Special Dividends EUR/GBP Exchange Rate

Mondi Limited

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together "Mondi Group") notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

8 May 2018

Mondi Group - 2017 Final Ordinary and Special Dividends euro/sterling Exchange Rate

Mondi announced on 2 March 2018 that Mondi Limited and Mondi plc will, subject to shareholder approval at the AGMs, pay their respective final ordinary and special dividends on 25 May 2018 as follows:

Mondi Limited

Mondi Limited will pay its final ordinary and special dividends in South African rand cents. The applicable exchange rate is EUR 1 to ZAR 14.58592.

Therefore, the equivalent gross final ordinary dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 625.73597 and the equivalent gross special dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 1,458.59200.

Mondi plc

Mondi plc will pay its final ordinary and special dividends in euro. The proposed final ordinary dividend is 42.90 euro cents per ordinary share and the proposed special dividend is 100.00 euro cents per ordinary share.

However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the final ordinary and special dividends in sterling (unless shareholders have elected to receive their dividends in euro). The last date for euro currency elections was 4 May 2018. It was stated in the announcement on 2 March that the exchange rate for the final ordinary and special dividend payments would be set today. Accordingly, it is confirmed that sterling dividend payments will be converted at a rate of EUR 1 to GBP 0.88004. Therefore, the equivalent final ordinary dividend in pence per ordinary share will be 37.75372 and the equivalent special dividend in pence per ordinary share will be 88.004.

Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders will receive the final ordinary and special dividends in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 14.58592. Therefore, the equivalent gross final ordinary dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 625.73597 and the equivalent gross special dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 1,458.59200.

Information relating to the dividend tax applicable to Mondi Limited shareholders and Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders can be found in the ZAR/euro exchange rate announcement released by Mondi on 2 March 2018.

