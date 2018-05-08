

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $40 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $22 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Denbury Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $54 million or $0.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $353.23 million from $326.59 million last year.



Denbury Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $54 Mln. vs. -$7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.12 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q1): $353.23 Mln vs. $326.59 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX