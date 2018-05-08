ObsEva SA / ObsEva SA to Hold First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update Call on May 16, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - May 8, 2018- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on the morning of Wednesday, May 16, 2018. ObsEva management will host an investment community conference call at 8 a.m. Eastern Time, 2 p.m. Central European Time, on May 16, 2018 to discuss these financial results and provide a corporate update.

Investors may participate by dialing (844) 419-1772 for U.S. callers and (213) 660-0921 for international callers, and referring to conference ID 5663506. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the "Investors" section of ObsEva's website www.obseva.com (http://www.obseva.com).

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com).

###

Media Contact:

Marion Janic

RooneyPartners LLC

mjanic@rooneyco.com (mailto:mjanic@rooneyco.com)

212-223-4017

Company Contact:

CEO Office contact

Shauna Dillon

Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch (mailto:Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch)

+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact:

Mario Corso

Senior Director, Investor Relations

mario.corso@obseva.com (mailto:mario.corso@obseva.com)

Office 857-972-9347

Mobile 781-366-5726

Press release (http://hugin.info/157613/R/2190497/847734.pdf)

