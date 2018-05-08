

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $49 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $50 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $144 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 69.6% to $3.9 billion from $2.3 billion last year.



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $144 Mln. vs. $95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q2): $3.9 Bln vs. $2.3 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00-$4.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX