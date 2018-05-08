

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) said that it remains on course for modernization. It stands firmly on three pillars: the Network Airlines, the Eurowings Group and Aviation Services.



The Network Airlines Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines are continuing to invest in quality and digitalization. Nevertheless, the focus remains on further cost savings. Among other things, the continuous modernization of the fleet is also contributing, as the operating costs of the new aircraft are around 20 percent lower, Lufthansa Group said.



Eurowings continues to consistently focus on profitable growth, thus securing The Group's leading position in point-to-point transport in its domestic markets. Aviation Services contributed well over 700 million euros to The Group's positive result.



'The Lufthansa Group has become more modern, significantly more efficient and more profitable in all areas,' said Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG. 'Everyone has benefited from the modernization: Our customers, our employees and our shareholders.'



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG have proposed a dividend of 0.80 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting. This corresponds to a 60 percent increase in the dividend compared to the previous year and would be the second highest dividend since the privatization of the company. Based on the 2017 year-end closing price, the dividend yield would amount to 2.6 percent.



