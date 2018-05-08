WatchBox Names Industry Veteran Patrik Hoffmann Executive Vice President of WatchBox Switzerland

The global ecommerce platform adds watch industry depth to its leadership team.

PHILADELPHIA, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WatchBox, the premiere global platform for pre-owned luxury watches, today announces the appointment of Patrik Hoffmann as the Executive Vice President of the company's Swiss division, Herbert Gautschi as its Vice President of Business Operations, and Susanne Hurni as the division's Vice President of Marketing. The expansion into Switzerland with a high-level team steeped in Swiss watch industry experience, signals the next phase of growth for WatchBox and reinforces the Company's commitment to elevate and revolutionize the pre-owned luxury watch category. Read more details at: www.thewatchbox.com/blog/watchbox-opens-switzerland-patrik-hoffmann

The Swiss division complements the buying, selling, and trading operations in the United States and Hong Kong, and serves as a bridge to the epicenter of the Swiss watch industry. Patrik Hoffmann, who served Ulysse Nardin in varied leadership roles for nearly 20 years, most recently as CEO, was tapped for the EVP role, continuing a dynamic three-decade career in the watch industry.

"The pre-owned timepiece segment has been long neglected and it is our vision to provide a professional service in pioneering change in the luxury watch industry," stated Hoffmann. "We are embracing technological tools, fulfilling the needs of today's informed consumer and visionary retailers."

Danny Govberg, co-founder and CEO of WatchBox shared, "Patrik has worked alongside, collaborated with, and learned from one of the more creative watch entrepreneurs of our time, Rolf Schnyder; and he experienced the transition from a family business to a true global powerhouse. This experience is unmatched in our industry, enriching WatchBox's mission to drive change in the pre-owned category."

Susanne Hurni joins WatchBox Switzerland having served as the head of marketing and communication for Ulysse Nardin for more than 30 years. Herbert Gautschi brings over 30 years of experience in the watch industry and a proficiency for organizational management, marketing, and sales, working extensively with major luxury brands throughout his career.

ABOUT WATCHBOX

WatchBox is the world's leading ecommerce platform for the buying, selling, and trading of pre-owned luxury timepieces; fueled by technology, innovation, and unmatched global experience in the high-end watch market. WatchBox offers an unrivaled selection of pre-owned luxury timepieces for sale including exclusive, hard-to-source and limited production models by leading watchmakers. Its client services for selling and trading timepieces are streamlined and readily accessible both on and offline. Trust, pricing transparency, and authentication are central tenants to WatchBox's platform, with each timepiece thoroughly evaluated by the company's in-house master watchmakers.

WatchBox's timepieces and services are readily available online at www.thewatchbox.com and through the Company's WatchBox mobile app. WatchBox also operates private showrooms and buying offices in Philadelphia, Hong Kong, and Switzerland.

