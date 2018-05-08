Natural Antioxidant Market to Witness Enhanced Application Scope in Near Future: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Natural Antioxidant Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Antioxidants are any substance present in the form of nutrient, vitamin, or mineral that protects and repair cells in the body against free radicals. Vegetables and fruits are known to be the perfect source of antioxidants.

Prominent factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Natural Antioxidant Market are growing demand for fortified food & beverages, rising use of natural antioxidants like vitamin C, polyphenols, vitamin E in cosmetics, rising consumer spending, and development of healthcare industry, and government initiative to provide advanced facilities to its population. On the other hand, excessive use of chemicals like EDTA, BHA, propyl gallates, and BHT is estimated to restrain the overall market growth over the given period.

Natural Antioxidant Market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Product type spans Carotenoids, Vitamin C, Polyphenols, Vitamin E, and others in the Natural Antioxidant Market. "Vitamin C" segment accounted for the largest market share of Natural Antioxidant Market in the last few years and is expected to lead the overall market over the period of time; the reason being, a wide use in pharmaceutical, feed, and food & beverages industries, and its non-toxic property. On the other hand, vitamin E is exclusively used in animal feed, as pigs and poultry cannot naturally produce the antioxidant. Application into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical Industry, Animal Feed, and others classify Natural Antioxidant Market.

Access 110 page research report with TOC on "Natural Antioxidant Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-natural-antioxidant-2016

Antioxidants are used for various applications, depending on the functions performed by the products. In pharmaceuticals, vitamin C is used in small doses, in the treatment of common cold. It reduces the risk of cancer and occurrences of cardiovascular disease. "Pharmaceuticals" segment accounted for the largest market share of Natural Antioxidant Market in the past few years and is expected to lead the overall market in the years to come; followed by "food and beverages" segment.

Natural Antioxidant Market is segmented, geographically into America (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of Natural Antioxidant Market and is estimated to remain dominant over the period of time; the reason being, the presence of key manufacturers for foods, feed, and beverages. Moreover, China is the largest consumer of Natural Antioxidant Market as vitamin C is highly produced; followed by North America.

On the other hand, Latin America and MEA accounted for the significant market share of Natural Antioxidant Market; the reason being, growing consumer awareness with respect to general well-being.

The key players of Natural Antioxidant Market are Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialties, DSM, Naturex, Archer Daniels Midland, Indena S.P.A., DuPont-Danisco, Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Products Co. Ltd (JF Naturals), and Prinova. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

This report studies Natural Antioxidant in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Danisco (DuPont)

• Archer Daniels Midland

• DSM

• Ajinomoto OmniChem

• BASF

• Naturex

• Cargill

• A&B Ingredients

• Ameri-Pac

• Algatechnologies

• Cyanotech

• AstaReal Group

• Indena

• Kalsec

• Kemin Industries

• Prinova Group

• RFI Ingredients

• ZMC

• Eisai

• Valensa International

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Natural Antioxidant in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

• Vitamin C

• Vitamin E

• Carotenoids

• Polyphenols

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Natural Antioxidant in each application, can be divided into

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Animal feed

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Spinal Implants Material Industry - https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/united-states-spinal-implants-material-industry-2018



Interactive Textiles Industry 2018 - https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/united-states-interactive-textiles-industry-2018



Ventilation Grills Market - https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-ventilation-grills-market-professional-survey-report-2018



Adhesive Coatings Market - https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-adhesive-coatings-market-professional-survey-report-2018

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.



Contact:



Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com





Web: http://www.radiantinsights.com