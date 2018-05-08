Cancer-focused biopharmaceutical company Autolus, in which FTSE 250 healthcare investment firm Syncona has a 38% stake, has filed for an initial public offering on the New York stock exchange. While the number of shares to be sold and the pricing terms for the proposed Nasdaq IPO were yet to be determined, Syncona confirmed that Autolus had filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and intends to apply to list itself on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...