Centrica's chairman, Rick Haythornthwaite, is planning to step down within the next 12 months after six years in the role, the energy provider said on Tuesday. The company, which is owned by British Gas, said it will now begin the process to appoint a successor. Haythornthwaite said: "Chairing Centrica has been a real privilege, and the group has made material progress against a challenging external environment, including significant fundamental changes in the energy landscape. "Over this period ...

